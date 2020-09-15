Entertainment
Nicole Martinez goes live
This Saturday, House artist, Nicole Martinez will give her fans a tantalising taste of her latest song ‘Toza Toza’.
Martinez will perform at The United House Party, a weekly initiative brought to you by The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Association.
The show kicks off at 1500hrs and will be live on The Voice and United Artists Facebook Pages.
