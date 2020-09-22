Entertainment
Nikita is back
She broke into the music scene early last year with her single ‘Phatsima Naledi’ featuring Berry Heart.
Seemingly poised to take the industry by storm, Nikita (Tapiwa Lesaso) then went off the radar.
However, the 20-year-old Selebi Phikwe native is quite literally back with a new single, ‘She back’ released on her birthday, 28 August.
Produced by Thabo Backies, the track is a powerful statement by the young Motswakolista announcing her long-awaited return.
It’s another song in which Nikita shows off her impressive rapping skills.
Signed to Craze Phill Records and under the management of Ewetse Phillip, the former teen sensation is currently working on an Extended Play (EP) to be released in November.
She’s teamed up with different producers including Lite-The Rapper and YoungFlow for the eagerly anticipated LP.
RATING: 7/10
