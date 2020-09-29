Sports
P70K for table tennis independence tourney
Phoenix of Botswana Assurance has showered Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) with a whopping P70 000 sponsorship for the Grand Finale Independence tournament.
The sponsorship was unveiled this Tuesday in Gaborone. The tournament is scheduled to start on the 30th of September at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN).
Phoenix of Botswana is part of Phoenix Assurance Group which is operating in Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Swaziland. As a non-life insurer, the company offers all non-life products such as Business Insurance, Home Insurance, and legal expenses insurance.
Speaking at the media briefing, Chief Executive Officer Carlson Chiswo said their latest sponsorship to local table tennis is part of their commitment to sports development which is in line with the company principles.
“Sport is critical to community development as it impacts on their social wellbeing and creates a sense of purpose among the youth,” he said.
According to Chiswo, BTTA competitions are also in alignment with their corporate values of promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities regardless of gender or physical ability.
“We make it a point that we divided everything equally and fairly in all the competitions we sponsor. All the winners get similar prizes,” said Chiswo.
In breaking down the sponsorship, BTTA President Kudzanani Motswagole said in all the money they have been presented with, there is a lot at stake, “On mandatory prize monies, a champion from both categories will walk with P6000 while the runners up will amass P3000. The semi-finalist will collect P1600 and lastly the quarter-finalists will get P700 compensation,” he said.
In addition, Motswagole said there will be a Phoenix Assurance Botswana Life Changing Award which has been awarded P50 000. The two lucky winners in both male and female categories will each get P25 000.
“There shall be points allocation system from the group stages up to the semi-finals. A 3-0 win will be equivalent to five points while a 3-1 win will be given four points and 3-2 win will be awarded three points,” he said
“If no player has 30 points or more after the semi-final stages then the prize will be forfeited,” he said.
Meawhile, Botswana National Olympic Commitee (BNOC) 1st Vice President Tshepo Sitale said he was still hopeful that local table tennis players will make it to the 2021 Olympics.
“I believe local table tennis have what it takes to go all the way to the Olympics as there is still room for more qualifications. Moreover, I would like to extend my gratitude to the sponsors for the great gesture they have shown in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, the future is bright for this sport, ” he said.
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Most wanted
The big bounce back
BCA’S dramatic AGM
Wrestlemania online
P70K for table tennis independence tourney
Moathodi’s case postponed
School of chaos
Elephants kill two people Maun
Operation ‘save rivers’ in the offing
BDP appoints party activists to land board positions
A crumbling opposition
My top 5 with Ndaba Nkomo
Sasa are you for real?
Calling out MISA
Masisi fed-up?
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Acuz, Asrley Gops Collabo
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
Facebook fraudster jailed
Masisi fed-up?
Most wanted
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Sasa are you for real?
Woman, 30, commits suicide
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Calling out MISA
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
BDP appoints party activists to land board positions
Land servicing strategy under review
MP Tshere’s wife in court for P1450 debt
Celeb edition with Licky
Banged up again!
Comedy duo team up
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Facebook fraudster jailed
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Masisi fed-up?
-
News2 days ago
Most wanted
-
News3 days ago
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Sasa are you for real?
-
News3 days ago
Woman, 30, commits suicide
-
News3 days ago
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
-
News2 days ago
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi