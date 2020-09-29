Phoenix of Botswana Assurance has showered Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) with a whopping P70 000 sponsorship for the Grand Finale Independence tournament.

The sponsorship was unveiled this Tuesday in Gaborone. The tournament is scheduled to start on the 30th of September at Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN).

Phoenix of Botswana is part of Phoenix Assurance Group which is operating in Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Swaziland. As a non-life insurer, the company offers all non-life products such as Business Insurance, Home Insurance, and legal expenses insurance.

Speaking at the media briefing, Chief Executive Officer Carlson Chiswo said their latest sponsorship to local table tennis is part of their commitment to sports development which is in line with the company principles.

“Sport is critical to community development as it impacts on their social wellbeing and creates a sense of purpose among the youth,” he said.

According to Chiswo, BTTA competitions are also in alignment with their corporate values of promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities regardless of gender or physical ability.

“We make it a point that we divided everything equally and fairly in all the competitions we sponsor. All the winners get similar prizes,” said Chiswo.

In breaking down the sponsorship, BTTA President Kudzanani Motswagole said in all the money they have been presented with, there is a lot at stake, “On mandatory prize monies, a champion from both categories will walk with P6000 while the runners up will amass P3000. The semi-finalist will collect P1600 and lastly the quarter-finalists will get P700 compensation,” he said.

In addition, Motswagole said there will be a Phoenix Assurance Botswana Life Changing Award which has been awarded P50 000. The two lucky winners in both male and female categories will each get P25 000.

“There shall be points allocation system from the group stages up to the semi-finals. A 3-0 win will be equivalent to five points while a 3-1 win will be given four points and 3-2 win will be awarded three points,” he said

“If no player has 30 points or more after the semi-final stages then the prize will be forfeited,” he said.

Meawhile, Botswana National Olympic Commitee (BNOC) 1st Vice President Tshepo Sitale said he was still hopeful that local table tennis players will make it to the 2021 Olympics.

“I believe local table tennis have what it takes to go all the way to the Olympics as there is still room for more qualifications. Moreover, I would like to extend my gratitude to the sponsors for the great gesture they have shown in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, the future is bright for this sport, ” he said.