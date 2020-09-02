The National Development Bank (NDB) is embroiled in a legal battle with Molepolole businessman, Moosa Kablay, in connection with several loans he allegedly got from the bank totaling P1.2 million.

The matter resumed on Wednesday, but as Kablay took to the witness stand, he surprised the court, even his attorney, with documents that he says were two letters he wrote to the bank in response to their Letter of Demand, as well as his request for bank statements.

According to the Bank, Kablay had about four to five loan accounts, but he has since denied knowledge of some of the accounts.

He told the court that he wrote to NDB requesting statements, but was unsuccessful as the bank refused to furnish him with such.

The letters were written in September 2019, but the NDB legal team and the manager who is also key witness said they were seeing them for the first time in court.

“My Lord, I want this court to know about the unfair treatment I got from the bank. Tota, NDB e a nkgokgontsha, said Kablay.

He also produced two receipts which he said were proof that he has tried to settle some of the loans.

The NDB legal team had difficulty accepting the documents on grounds that their key witness had already given testimony without knowledge of the existence of the letters and the receipts.

Therefore, the matter was adjourned to December and the respondent was ordered to file the documents, and that when the matter resumes, the NDB witness will take a stand and present evidence with inclusion of the documents.