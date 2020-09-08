President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not respond to former President Jacob Zuma’s scathing letter to him in which he challenged his leadership.

On Monday evening, Ramaphosa led the ANC press conference briefing the country about the outcomes of the party’s special NEC meeting, which was held at the weekend and where the issue of corruption linked to the party and its leaders dominated discussions.

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe took direct aim at Zuma for publicly attacking Ramaphosa.

“It is something that is almost a taboo for any official to attack his predecessor or successor. It is not done because there is a particular relationship between a successor and a predecessor and this plethora of letters went against that,” he said, adding the letter by Zuma looked suspicious because there were other similar letters from other ANC leaders condemning Ramaphosa. “It looks like a choreographed attack on the President and we have a responsibility to actually kill the choreographed attack on the President,” Mantashe said.