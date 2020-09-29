News
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Jalal Ramachandran, the 55- year-old old wife of Choppies Enterprises co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ramachandran Ottapathu has been charged with dangerous driving.
Ram’s wife appeared before extension 2-magistrate court yesterday (Thursday) after she was involved in a fatal accident that claimed two lives and landed her in hospital three months ago.
The freak fatal accident occurred at the Mmokolodi turn-off.
If convicted, Jalal would be liable to a fine not less than P 5 000 but not exceeding P 10 000 or to imprisonment for a term not less than five years or more than 10 years or to both.
