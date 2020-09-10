Acting Village Chief Magistrate, Batho Kgerethwa, this week sentenced Kingsley Dimbungu to six years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to rape charges.

The incident is said to have occurred at Gaborone West in 2018.

The 30-year-old Dimbungu was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl.

Initially the case was registered as a gang rape and the accused was charged with other three suspects.

Charges were dropped against the other three accused persons following the completion of the police investigation and Dimbungu’s confession.

During mitigation, Dimbungu’s attorney Themba Joina pleaded with court to be lenient with his client as he did not waste court time by pleading guilty to the offence.

He said his client was young at the age of 18 when he committed the offence.

Joina also said the accused was a first time offender.

Magistrate Kgerethwa said the offence was serious and that a strong message needed be sent out to show that court does not condone it.

She said although the attorney pleaded for a lighter sentence, the court needed to take into account the fact that the victim also deserves justice.