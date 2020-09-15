South African actress turned activist Rosie Motene is currently promoting her new book.

Motene went on several interviews referencing her ordeal with local bad boy and businessman, Bissau Gaobakwe.

In her interviews and book, the former Generations’ star made repeated references to an incident in which she alleges she received horrific slaps from Biscat.

Motene was subsequently hospitalized and flown out of Botswana through diplomatic missions.

In her book and interviews, however, Motene seems to have forgotten that she publicly forgave Bissau.

For the actress to now turn around and say she will never forgive Biscat is a little offish or maybe she thought the interviews and book would never reach Shaya.