Runaway girlfriend killer nabbed
A Mathangwane man accused of killing his girlfriend before hiding her under the bed appeared before court for the first time this week and was remanded in custody by Molepolole Magistrate Raphel Ike.
The accused, 35-year-old Boga Keakile on July 8th, 2020, at Tshosa ward in Gakgatla village allegedly murdered Lynet Otshotswe Tsiaka and hid her body under a bed inside a locked house.
The 44-year-old Tsiaka’s badly decomposed body was discovered on Sunday July 12th, 2020 afternoon by her relatives as they were on her search since she had been missing for three days.
After the relatives realised that one of her house windows was opened, one of them peeped through and got disturbed by a foul stench and they forcefully opened the door.
When they lifted the bed, they were shocked to find the decomposed body.
The duo who had been cohabiting since last year were staying at the deceased yard together with her seven children.
Keakile is said to have been on the run since July 9th, 2020, after he dropped off three of the youngest children at the grandparents’ place claiming their mother had gone for medical check-up at Scottish Livingstone Hospital and that she would be back later.
He was arrested by the police at Tshane in Kgalagadi District this week Monday.
In court the prosecutor, Sub Inspector Libumbo Lebala pleaded that he be remanded in custody as the investigations were still at an initial stage and also that the accused had been on the run for over a period of a month.
“This is a very serious offense which attracts the interest of the community. May the accused be remanded in custody while investigations are ongoing,” said Lebala.
Keakile opted to say nothing when he was given a chance to speak, except that he would try to look for a lawyer.
The Magistrate considered the prosecution’s plea and remanded Keakile in custody until next mention scheduled for September 17th, 2020.
