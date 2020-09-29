Connect with us

Entertainment

Sasa are you for real?

Published

48 mins ago

on

Sasa are you for real?

Sasa Klaas, I know the sensitive soul you are but posting your break up with Baxon, no I don’t buy that.

Shaya suspects this could be one of your marketing gimmicks since the ‘Saxon’ relationship could not create that needed hype.

I know Covid-19 has affected your industry but come up with a different strategy.

I want to see ‘Saxon’ producing beats and making money – you guys have more than enough talent to be huge!

If it’s true the relationship is really over then please let me know exactly what happened, my door is always open.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Absa-Botswana-Contactless
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending