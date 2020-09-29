Sasa Klaas, I know the sensitive soul you are but posting your break up with Baxon, no I don’t buy that.

Shaya suspects this could be one of your marketing gimmicks since the ‘Saxon’ relationship could not create that needed hype.

I know Covid-19 has affected your industry but come up with a different strategy.

I want to see ‘Saxon’ producing beats and making money – you guys have more than enough talent to be huge!

If it’s true the relationship is really over then please let me know exactly what happened, my door is always open.