Rapper Sarona Klaas also known as Sasa Klaas is the first local celebrity to go public about her COVID-19 positive status.

The controversial rapper went on a live rant this evening about her results.

“I had no sense of smell and taste. I saw the add for Diagnofirm about them doing tests. I went yesterday for a test and I am Covid-19 positive,” she revealed.

However Sasa Klaas assured her fans and followers she is fine. “I am fine. I only had a fever and I am slowly getting my senses back. My doctor assured me I will be fine. It is very scary knowing I could have passed it on to other people. It is scary that we have been thinking this thing is not real, when the Doctor told me I am positive I was like I have been taking proper precautions, I have been washing my hands social distancing and I have been breaking my neck wondering where I could have gotten it from,” Sasa Klaas revealed.

Whilst the rapper is yet to be admitted officially she has said she is currently self isolating.

She further revealed she is taking medication to boost her immune system.

Well wishes have been pouring for the” Mmamongwato” rapper.

Efforts to get further details from her were futile as her phone rang unanswered.