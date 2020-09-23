Entertainment
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
Rapper Sarona Klaas also known as Sasa Klaas is the first local celebrity to go public about her COVID-19 positive status.
The controversial rapper went on a live rant this evening about her results.
“I had no sense of smell and taste. I saw the add for Diagnofirm about them doing tests. I went yesterday for a test and I am Covid-19 positive,” she revealed.
However Sasa Klaas assured her fans and followers she is fine. “I am fine. I only had a fever and I am slowly getting my senses back. My doctor assured me I will be fine. It is very scary knowing I could have passed it on to other people. It is scary that we have been thinking this thing is not real, when the Doctor told me I am positive I was like I have been taking proper precautions, I have been washing my hands social distancing and I have been breaking my neck wondering where I could have gotten it from,” Sasa Klaas revealed.
Whilst the rapper is yet to be admitted officially she has said she is currently self isolating.
She further revealed she is taking medication to boost her immune system.
Well wishes have been pouring for the” Mmamongwato” rapper.
Efforts to get further details from her were futile as her phone rang unanswered.
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
Driver charged for deaths of seven Gumare United players
Dagga cases on the rise in Bobonong
Safety concerns mount as elephants move closer to villages
Too big to fit a condom
It’s Over
Schools to close this Friday- Molao
Celeb edition with Suffocate
Stepping to ‘the count of two’
Fulfilling a prophecy
My Top 5 – Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop
Bishop’s outburst a concern
The return of Onkutwile Thamage
I ain’t going nowhere!
Plot to coup the mayor
Mdico o jikile
Rugby braced for the return
Jack of all trades
A determined Drak
Local chess ace targets top spot
FSS Closed
Suspected murder-suicides bathe Maun in blood
Level the playing field in poultry industry- Ngakaagae
Name and shame
Foetus’ remains recovered from a dog
Should one still invest in the Botswana Stock Market Post-Covid-19?
27 soldiers detained at SSKB
The Bulb World shines on schools
Tsabong to wait a bit longer for new airfield
Schools to close this Friday- Molao
Fulfilling a prophecy
Celeb edition with Suffocate
Molale explains BotswanaPost and Choppies deal
Stepping to ‘the count of two’
The return of Onkutwile Thamage
Bishop’s outburst a concern
My Top 5 – Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop
Plot to coup the mayor
It’s Over
A devastating drop
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Suspected murder-suicides bathe Maun in blood
-
News5 days ago
Name and shame
-
News5 days ago
Foetus’ remains recovered from a dog
-
Sponsored Content5 days ago
Should one still invest in the Botswana Stock Market Post-Covid-19?
-
News1 day ago
27 soldiers detained at SSKB
-
News2 days ago
The Bulb World shines on schools
-
News2 days ago
Tsabong to wait a bit longer for new airfield
-
News14 hours ago
Schools to close this Friday- Molao