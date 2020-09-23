News
Schools to close this Friday- Molao
Due to the Independence holidays and to avoid congestion on public on transport, the Ministry of Basic Education has decided to close schools on Friday, (25th September) and re open on the 6th October for term two.
This was said by the Minister for Basic Education, Fidelis Molao, when responding to a question in Parliament last week.
He said that the unpredictability of the virus means that it is not clear as of now, whether all learners will be able to attend all lessons and write all examinations. “Where learners miss some lessons, arrangements are being made to support them to make up for the lost time and where some miss examination papers for genuine reasons, special consideration or an alternative paper will be provided by the assessment authority as is the norm.”
Molao pointed out that the adjustment of the school programme has taken into account the completers’ examinations and the teaching calendar.
He mentioned that some examinations have not been localised and that their scheduling is set internationally and as such discussions were ongoing to determine how they will be handled.
The Minister said that in order to accommodate the needs for social distancing, the Ministry has introduced shifting timetables in many schools and also hired about 3 000 additional temporary teachers to deliver the curriculum.
Molao added that the Ministry’s Senior Government Officials were engaged in the management and supervision of schools and assisting teachers. “These processes include advising on pedagogy at this difficult time for teachers to focus on key objectives, provision of psycho social support for both staff and students, even though our human resources are limited in this area.”
Schools to close this Friday- Molao
Celeb edition with Suffocate
Stepping to ‘the count of two’
Fulfilling a prophecy
My Top 5 – Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop
Bishop’s outburst a concern
The return of Onkutwile Thamage
Plot to coup the mayor
Mdico o jikile
A determined Drak
Nikita is back
Chris Manto 7’s new catchy hit
BEPA Pushing for re-opening
Mjaxy and touch expand their wings
Author pens explosive new novel
The mastermind behind Motsetserepa’s latest hit single
Cruising past cancer
Making up for lost time
Managing a new hotel in the COVID era
The curse of COVID
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
FSS Closed
Suspected murder-suicides bathe Maun in blood
Level the playing field in poultry industry- Ngakaagae
Name and shame
Foetus’ remains recovered from a dog
Should one still invest in the Botswana Stock Market Post-Covid-19?
The Bulb World shines on schools
Tsabong to wait a bit longer for new airfield
Molale explains BotswanaPost and Choppies deal
Fulfilling a prophecy
Celeb edition with Suffocate
The return of Onkutwile Thamage
Bishop’s outburst a concern
Stepping to ‘the count of two’
My Top 5 – Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop
Plot to coup the mayor
A determined Drak
Nikita is back
Mdico o jikile
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News6 days ago
FSS Closed
-
News5 days ago
Suspected murder-suicides bathe Maun in blood
-
News6 days ago
Level the playing field in poultry industry- Ngakaagae
-
News4 days ago
Name and shame
-
News5 days ago
Foetus’ remains recovered from a dog
-
Sponsored Content5 days ago
Should one still invest in the Botswana Stock Market Post-Covid-19?
-
News2 days ago
The Bulb World shines on schools
-
News2 days ago
Tsabong to wait a bit longer for new airfield