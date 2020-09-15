Following months of hunting down a suspected serial rapist who allegedly terrorised women at Mokolodi turn-off, Old Naledi Police have finally narrowed their investigations with arrest of the suspect.

The accused person, Meluleki Khumbulani Ndlovu, was arraigned before Extension II Magistrate Lentlhabetse Willie this morning facing three counts of rape and three of armed robbery.

Court heard that the 36-year-old Zimbabwean man on the 13th of June at Mokolodi turn-off bushes, for purpose of sexual gratification forced his penis into the mouth of the victim without her consent.

On the second count, the accused person allegedly robbed the victim of her silver Hisense cellphone valued at P600 and immediately before such robbery used actual violence to obtain such property.

In another incident, it is alleged that on the 7th of July at Mokolodi turn-off bushes, for the purpose of sexual gratification Ndlovu forced his penis into the mouth of the victim without her consent.

The accused person allegedly robbed the victim of her Hisense cellphone valued at P950, toiletries worth P200, clothes worth P2000 and cash amounting to P350. All items were valued at P4300 and immediately before such robbery used actual violence to obtain such properties.

On the fifth count, on the 19th of August, at Notwane the accused person allegedly had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

On the 6th count, Ndlovu allegedly robbed the victim of her black Samsung J2 cellphone with a head set valued at P730 and cash amounting to P450. It is alleged immediately before such robbery used actual violence to obtain such properties.

State Prosecutor Inspector Tapela Simisani told court that the investigations in this matter are not yet complete.

He pleaded with court to remand the accused person in custody to allow for the investigating officers to complete their investigations. He also said more charges are likely to be added as they suspect the accused person conspired with his girlfriend in these offences.

Magistrate Willie denied the accused person bail to allow police officers to complete their investigations. The accused person will be back in court 28th of September for status hearing.