News
Serial rapist denied bail
Following months of hunting down a suspected serial rapist who allegedly terrorised women at Mokolodi turn-off, Old Naledi Police have finally narrowed their investigations with arrest of the suspect.
The accused person, Meluleki Khumbulani Ndlovu, was arraigned before Extension II Magistrate Lentlhabetse Willie this morning facing three counts of rape and three of armed robbery.
Court heard that the 36-year-old Zimbabwean man on the 13th of June at Mokolodi turn-off bushes, for purpose of sexual gratification forced his penis into the mouth of the victim without her consent.
On the second count, the accused person allegedly robbed the victim of her silver Hisense cellphone valued at P600 and immediately before such robbery used actual violence to obtain such property.
In another incident, it is alleged that on the 7th of July at Mokolodi turn-off bushes, for the purpose of sexual gratification Ndlovu forced his penis into the mouth of the victim without her consent.
The accused person allegedly robbed the victim of her Hisense cellphone valued at P950, toiletries worth P200, clothes worth P2000 and cash amounting to P350. All items were valued at P4300 and immediately before such robbery used actual violence to obtain such properties.
On the fifth count, on the 19th of August, at Notwane the accused person allegedly had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.
On the 6th count, Ndlovu allegedly robbed the victim of her black Samsung J2 cellphone with a head set valued at P730 and cash amounting to P450. It is alleged immediately before such robbery used actual violence to obtain such properties.
State Prosecutor Inspector Tapela Simisani told court that the investigations in this matter are not yet complete.
He pleaded with court to remand the accused person in custody to allow for the investigating officers to complete their investigations. He also said more charges are likely to be added as they suspect the accused person conspired with his girlfriend in these offences.
Magistrate Willie denied the accused person bail to allow police officers to complete their investigations. The accused person will be back in court 28th of September for status hearing.
Serial rapist denied bail
Fire church for sale?
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Rapist locked up for six years
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Indian man hangs himself
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Khama’s fake wife
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Rapist locked up for six years
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Indian man hangs himself
Ramaphosa and Zuma tension
Things they say
Was rapper LATTY arrested or was it a promo gimmick?
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Khama’s fake wife
Dark clouds gathering
Social media sensation “E areng topic”
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
Charma and Leshman headed for court….. again!
Going live with Mkhefana
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
Sun salutation
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Rapist locked up for six years
-
News3 days ago
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
-
Business5 days ago
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
-
News3 days ago
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
-
Entertainment3 days ago
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
-
International1 day ago
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
-
News12 hours ago
Fire church for sale?