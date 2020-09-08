Boago Nthobatsang, 39, has fast become a social media sensation.

His video ‘E a reng topic, okare e ta re pitaganya’ has garnered over hundred thousand viewers just a month later.

Riding on the video fame, the man has since released his own clothing label.

Nthobatsang’s Clothing Label

Explaining to Voice Entertainment how the video was made, Nthobatsang said he was not aware that he was being recorded.

In the video he is sitting down outside their home being questioned about the whereabouts of some girl.

His response, “E a reng topic o kare e ta re pitaganya jaaana.” loosely translated, “what are you on about.” is now a trending sensation.

Explaining what transpired the feleb said, “I did not know I was being recorded at the time. I was really tired. My family and I were attending my late grandmother’s funeral in Mmadinare. We had just returned from the burial site when my aunt asked me about the whereabouts of my baby mother and that is how I responded to her. I was totally unaware that I was on camera.”

The social media sensation further explained that it was only a week after the video was taken that he realised he was trending on social media

“I only realised later that I was on video and trending. I couldn’t take it down because it had already been shared a lot. It was circulating everywhere so I gave up,” Nthobatsang revealed.

Asked if he finds the video funny he said. “Well, I was just being myself at the time. Of course we laughed about it later on when it caught social media attention. I never expected it to be this big to be honest; I mean, here I am being interviewed by The Voice!”

Nthobatsang has gone on to ride on the crest of his newly found fame by releasing his own clothing label.

“The T –shirts and Bucket hats can be found in an around Letlhakane for now since we didn’t do massive production. We are receiving a lot of requests though and so we have couriered some to other parts of the country,” Nthobatsang said.

The Tshirt is sold at P 150,bucket hat costs 150 while the mask goes for P 150.