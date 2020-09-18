Four dead in four days

Maun Police are investigating two suspected murder-suicides to rock the tourist town within the space of four days.

The most recent of the tragedies happened in Riverside ward on Sunday evening, when a 34-year-old man allegedly stabbed his young lover in the neck with a knife.

According to Maun Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the victim was a 23-year-old woman.

“The incident occurred at around 8pm. It was reported by a neighbour who found the woman’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood after hearing screams emanating from the house she shared with the boyfriend.”

The top cop further revealed that upon approaching the house, the neighbour saw the boyfriend running away from the scene.

“The woman was taken to Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital where she was certified dead upon arrival,” added Orateng.

The suspected murderer’s body was found the next day, hanging from a tree at Xwexwa cattle post near the Nxaraga turnoff.

Although investigations are ongoing, Orateng admitted the police are currently clueless as to what sparked the man’s apparent murderous actions.

“Both parties are deceased; nobody can really tell us what transpired!” he said.

The sad episode played out just 96 hours after another apparent murder-suicide in Maun.

Last Thursday, in Wenela ward, a 26-year-old man is suspected to have killed his baby mama before taking his own life.

It is said the 23-year-old mother went to bed with her boyfriend on good terms only for the man to be found hanging from the rafters in another house in the same yard the following morning.

After the gruesome discovery, the man’s family rushed to the couple’s house, where they found the woman lying motionless on the bed.

According to the police, no bruises were detected on the woman’s body and they are awaiting postmortem results to establish the cause of death.

As a parting word of advice, Orateng urged couples to communicate and seek help when they face problems in their relationships.