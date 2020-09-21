News
The Bulb World shines on schools
Company launches ‘Lesedi ke Mpho’ initiative
In their continued efforts to provide Batswana with superior lighting products, The Bulb World, has announced ‘Lesedi ke Mpho’, a country-wide initiative that aims to provide students in secondary schools with access to safe lighting and potentially improve their focus, academic performance and motivation.
Inspired by known hindrances that various secondary schools face around vandalism and property maintenance, The Bulb World has decided to assist the Government by improving the lighting needs at selected schools.
Lesedi ke Mpho is an initiative that is expected to see students lives transformed for the better.
Sharing his commentary on the launch of the project, The Bulb World CEO and founder- Ketshephaone Jacob, said lack of adequate lighting at schools and dormitories has over the years been a hindrance to students in their studies. “On behalf of The Bulb World, we are very happy to be launching this initiative as a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. We understand that we exist as part of a bigger system and we aspire to give back to the world just as it gives to us. As a youth-owned and youth run business, we truly believe in empowering the next generation, as they are the future of tomorrow. The students we invest in today are the entrepreneurs and leaders we need to make an impact on our economy tomorrow. Over and beyond supplying and fitting of the lights, and general lighting maintenance, the most important factor for us is to positively impact the students’ lives.”
The initiative is also expected to provide motivational talks that aim to inspire the students, a science competition that will provide Form 4 and Form 5 students with an opportunity to innovate The Bulb World’s products and an inter-house competition that will reward the best-kept dormitory, thus instilling a sense of ownership and pride in the students.
Jacob further expressed the importance of pulling together and invited all private sector companies to join in on the project. “As the saying by Helen Keller goes, “alone we can do so little but together we can do so much”. By so doing, we call on other stakeholders, primarily private companies as well as corporates to tap into the opportunity of partnering as sponsors on the Lesedi ke Mpho initiative and allow us to make a difference together. The Bulb World will continue to engage with the Government and gladly support similar initiatives”.
