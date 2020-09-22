Following his resignation from BTV out of frustration two years back, the Botswana Television reporter Onkutlwile Thamage is back on air.

The Morwa born BTV reporter became popular when he was working with the police in the drugs raids, exposing criminals on television.

He resigned in 2018 December after falling out with the mass media complex leadership.

Shaya heard the voice of the ‘Monna yoo,’ line reporter while watching BTV news last Sunday.

Well, Shaya is reliably informed that Thamage is back on TV and he has been posted to Goodhope.

Congratulation Kgabo! Expose those criminals.