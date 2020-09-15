Entertainment
Three hours with ATI
Virtual jamming in the new normal
Your favourite news platform, The Voice Online, has joined forces with ATI, another big brand in the showbiz industry to immerse entertainment lovers in a three-hour long virtual concert slated for October.
In response to the diminishing entertainment activity and the stalled income streams bedeviling artists due to the Covid-19 social distancing protocols, we have established the inaugural partnership to rejuvenate the entertainment industry under the ‘new normal’ conditions, hence the virtual concert.
“While a virtual show will never quite replace the communal sway and sweat of an in-venue experience, the social distancing requirements brought about by COVID-19, dictate that we look to innovative means for artists to adjust to new ways to earn money for themselves and the causes they support,” so says The Voice Online Editor, Innocent Tshukudu about the impending concert.
Three Hours with ATI promises by all accounts to bring a massive virtual experience with the talented rapper looking to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative creative content.
Known for his exhilarating stage performances , ATI is expected to also feature 12 artists in the virtual show.
Some proceeds from the show will be donated to a selected school to help improve the learning environment for the students.
“I have been away from the stage for quite sometime now, so this was the opportune moment for me to make this comeback. I can’t wait for you to see the end product. This show will also coincide with my birthday and what better way to do it and also make a difference by improving the learning environment and making it a little bit more conducive for students,” ATI said.
Young , beautiful and Talented
Three hours with ATI
My Top 5-DR Tiro Mampane
Rosie Motene opens old wounds
Hot new love
A sizzling debut
King Calypso’s royal release
Maffbuzness hits high note
Nicole Martinez goes live
Botswana women in music awards
Monty’s drawings makes a mark
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
Reaching for the sky
ABSA’s markets man
IDM donate to Zoroga
Serial rapist convicted
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
End of the road
Stuck stock
Lover’s tiff over muti lands man in court
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Rapist locked up for six years
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Serial rapist denied bail
Reaching for the sky
Stuck stock
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
ABSA’s markets man
IDM donate to Zoroga
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
In need of a boost
End of the road
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Rapist locked up for six years
-
News4 days ago
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
-
Business5 days ago
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
-
News3 days ago
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
-
Entertainment4 days ago
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
-
International1 day ago
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
-
News3 hours ago
Serial rapist denied bail