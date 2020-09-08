Connect with us

Entertainment

Titty back with a call

Titty back with a call

Hip hop artist, Tirelo Tshimologo aka Titty The Ideas Man is back in the music scene with his third single titled, Call.

The slow paced song features Leggacy DG, Spiza and Yung Amazing and was produced by AC Bran.

The single was recorded by Leggacy DG at Latest Entertainment Studios in Mogoditshane.

