News
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Mother threatens to commit suicide if police investigate boy’s dad.
Mogoditshane Police are investigating a case of a two-year-old toddler who died of severe burns after falling into a big pot of boiling malt for traditional beer brewing (Mogetlo) in Gabane last week.
The toddler was laid to rest this past Wednesday in Gaborone amid scenes of tensions of hostility between the mother and father’s warring families.
Information gathered by The Voice has suggested that the deceased toddler was at his paternal grandmother’s home in Gabane when the tragic incident happened.
On a fateful day, the toddler was left in the care of his father and his grandmother.
“His mother received a call when she was at the mall letting her know that her son was hospitalised. The young boy died a day later at Princess Marina Hospital of severe burns. He was burnt from the waist down and at the back,” a suspicious source from the mother’s side told The Voice.
The emotional family member charged that it did not make sense how the little boy tripped into the boiling traditional brew, adding that they became suspicious when the granny and the boy’s father had to be coerced by the maternal side of the family to report the matter to the police.
“We are not saying they killed him. We are saying the Police should investigate. The mother is protecting them because she is still in love with the father. I don’t know why she doesn’t want closure about what could have happened to her son,” another suspicious family member charged.
The 25-year-old mother has however refused to open an inquiry and threatened to commit suicide if her family reports her boyfriend and his family to the Police.
In a short interview with The Voice Newspaper, the young mother said, “ I don’t want any investigation yes. Accidents do happen you know. I just want to heal. I just want to get past this. This is not an easy time for me. I have just laid my son to rest.”
Meanwhile, Mogoditshane Police station commander Russ Letsebe who confirmed the incident was at pains to explain why the matter was only reported to the police five days after the toddler’s death.
“We only received the report on Tuesday. Ideally, the incident should have been reported to us as soon as it happened or when they reached the hospital. We (Police) cannot answer to anything before the matter was reported to us, we have however started with the investigation to find out what could have happened,” Letsebe said.
Redefining entrepreneurship
Gabcon convicted of market dominance abuse
Land servicing strategy under review
Giving Maun an extra sparkle
F/town falls short in un development goal
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Facebook fraudster jailed
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Where is our baby’s corpse?
Banged up again!
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
MP Tshere’s wife in court for P1450 debt
The wantaway kids of Khwee
Teachers’ schoolyard scrap leads to child abuse claims
Opposition leaders against SOPE extension
The report card
Woman, 30, commits suicide
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
It’s Over
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
Driver charged for deaths of seven Gumare United players
Schools to close this Friday- Molao
Too big to fit a condom
Celeb edition with Suffocate
Stepping to ‘the count of two’
Dagga cases on the rise in Bobonong
Fulfilling a prophecy
Safety concerns mount as elephants move closer to villages
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
My Top 5 – Barbara Reatshwana Gotlop
The return of Onkutwile Thamage
Bishop’s outburst a concern
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Woman, 30, commits suicide
The report card
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Teachers’ schoolyard scrap leads to child abuse claims
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Sasa Klaas reveals her Covid-19 positive status
-
News6 days ago
Driver charged for deaths of seven Gumare United players
-
News4 days ago
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
-
News5 hours ago
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
-
News5 hours ago
Woman, 30, commits suicide
-
Politics1 hour ago
The report card
-
News51 mins ago
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
-
News36 mins ago
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving