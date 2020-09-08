With a few radio stations available in the country, Michael Sekaba known as Uncle Dipopae has taken his talent to South Africa where he secured a slot at Kopanong FM.

Due to COVID 19 and closing of borders, Uncle Dipopae who is a well sought after Mc, Event Promoter and an artist told Big Weekend that the opportunity to join a Rustenburg based community radio station came at the right time after he had looked for that breakthrough locally without any luck.

“It is a daily show that takes 15 minutes from 1705 hrs and focuses on Covid 19 and Lifestyle.”