Police in Kasane have ruled out any foul play in the death of a 30-year-old Kasane woman who committed suicide at her mother’s house last Saturday.

Kasane Police station Commander, Superintendent James Maabong, said the incident was reported by the deceased’s brother after finding her hanging from the rafters with an electric cable around her neck.

“According to what we heard, the lady committed suicide on Thursday. She stayed the whole of Friday inside the locked house. Tenants searched but could not find her and they decided to call her brother who resides in Kazungula to help,” he said.

Supt. Maabong added that upon arrival, the brother broke the window to the houseand upon peeping through he saw his sister’s lifeless body hanging from the rafters.

“Our team responded to the report and upon arrival we managed to force entry into the house and took the body to Kasane Primary Hospital where it was certified dead,” said the Station Commander adding that they did not suspect any foul play.

Maabong said suicide incidents were not common in his policing area but he advised the public to seek professional help whenever they have problems.

“Suicide is not a solution because you hurt your family members who are left behind. If you are having any social life problems, please see the police officers, social workers, family members or friends so that they can help you,” he concluded.