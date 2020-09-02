A troubled woman alleged to have tried ending her life by slitting her throat with a knife yesterday (Tuesday) has been admitted at Kanye Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital.

The 38-year-old woman was saved from bleeding to death by her boyfriend who fortunately arrived in time and called an ambulance.



The suicidal woman who cohabits with her 36-year-old boyfriend at Mokgosi ward in Kanye is said to have attempted to end her life with an Okapi knife after she complained of depression.

Sources close to the scene revealed that the woman had earlier requested her boyfriend to give her some poison to kill herself and the boyfriend ignored her.

Confirming the incident, Sejelo Police Station Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent Gwafila Fulukani, said they received a report yesterday at around 10am after the boyfriend phoned the ambulance and they called the police.

“Though it is alleged that the woman said she had stress, we do not know what had stressed her, we are still investigating the case. The boyfriend said he left her in the house and when he got back, he found blood on the floor and discovered that she was in a critical condition and he called the ambulance,” Fulukani briefly explained.

The woman is said to have sustained an open wound on her neck.

She was found lying down in a pool of blood with the okapi knife behind her.

However, the police boss said she is recovering and once she gets discharged from the hospital, she will go through counselling while the police continue with their investigations.

ASP Fulukani has advised the public to seek counselling whenever they have problems.