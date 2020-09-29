Sports
Wrestlemania online
BWF to host virtual Independence Tournament
Botswana Wrestling Federation (BWF) will host an online Independence tournament this Saturday.
The wrestling and rope skipping Independence Tournament will start from 9 am until 12 noon.
Eleven wrestling and rope skipping clubs from Kanye, Moshupa, Tsabong, Jwaneng, Letlhakeng, Mahalapye, Serowe, Palapye, Francistown, and Tonota have already confirmed their participation.
According to the BWF President Moagi Sharp, the competition will be in three categories being wrestling (starting position), single rope (speed sprint 30 seconds), and single rope (speed sprint 180 seconds).
“Registration is free and ongoing and all the participants will be awarded certificates after the tournament,” Sharp told Voice Sport.
The BWF President further said this initiative is meant to help athletes keep fit after months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
The tournament will also be used to sensitize the nation about the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).
“Wrestling as a sports does not want to be left behind in fighting the cancerous acts of people abusing one another more especially women and children,” Sharp said.
BWF in partnership with Sharp Foundation kick-started the GBV campaign on the 5th of October during the Greco Roman Wrestling match in Selebi Phikwe.
Sharp said they identify GBV victims and refer them to the relevant organizations.
“This abuse has to stop now,” Sharp said.
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Most wanted
The big bounce back
BCA’S dramatic AGM
Wrestlemania online
P70K for table tennis independence tourney
Moathodi’s case postponed
School of chaos
Elephants kill two people Maun
Operation ‘save rivers’ in the offing
BDP appoints party activists to land board positions
A crumbling opposition
My top 5 with Ndaba Nkomo
Sasa are you for real?
Calling out MISA
Masisi fed-up?
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Acuz, Asrley Gops Collabo
Commercial court to kick-off in the new year
Facebook fraudster jailed
Masisi fed-up?
Most wanted
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
Sasa are you for real?
Woman, 30, commits suicide
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Pain in the bum
Calling out MISA
Carrying ghetto’s hopes
Ram’s wife charged with dangerous driving
Gay rapist on the loose in Tonota
BDP appoints party activists to land board positions
MP Tshere’s wife in court for P1450 debt
Land servicing strategy under review
Celeb edition with Licky
Banged up again!
Comedy duo team up
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Facebook fraudster jailed
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Masisi fed-up?
-
News2 days ago
Most wanted
-
News3 days ago
Toddler falls in a pot of traditional beer and dies
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Sasa are you for real?
-
News3 days ago
Woman, 30, commits suicide
-
News3 days ago
Montshiwa’s suspected killers to enter plea
-
News2 days ago
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi