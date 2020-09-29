BWF to host virtual Independence Tournament

Botswana Wrestling Federation (BWF) will host an online Independence tournament this Saturday.

The wrestling and rope skipping Independence Tournament will start from 9 am until 12 noon.

Eleven wrestling and rope skipping clubs from Kanye, Moshupa, Tsabong, Jwaneng, Letlhakeng, Mahalapye, Serowe, Palapye, Francistown, and Tonota have already confirmed their participation.

According to the BWF President Moagi Sharp, the competition will be in three categories being wrestling (starting position), single rope (speed sprint 30 seconds), and single rope (speed sprint 180 seconds).

“Registration is free and ongoing and all the participants will be awarded certificates after the tournament,” Sharp told Voice Sport.

The BWF President further said this initiative is meant to help athletes keep fit after months of inactivity due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The tournament will also be used to sensitize the nation about the scourge of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“Wrestling as a sports does not want to be left behind in fighting the cancerous acts of people abusing one another more especially women and children,” Sharp said.

BWF in partnership with Sharp Foundation kick-started the GBV campaign on the 5th of October during the Greco Roman Wrestling match in Selebi Phikwe.

Sharp said they identify GBV victims and refer them to the relevant organizations.

“This abuse has to stop now,” Sharp said.