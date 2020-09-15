Entertainment
Young , beautiful and Talented
Self-taught artist gains recognition
Bame Bino Khiwa was denied a chance to study art at school but she never gave up on her first love so she decided to teach herself.
At Selepa Junior School, Khiwa was discouraged to study art because it was presumed to be a ‘difficult’ subject, which was only a preserve of the boys.
As a way to get access to the Art Laboratory the Ghetto born artist joined Social Studies fair project and became part of a team that was recycling waste and used the lab to do so.
Instead of focusing on her fair project, she learnt a few things about art from the boys, especially mixing colours and painting.
Today Khiwa is the proud owner of an Art Company called Bambino’s Touch, specializing in face paintings and facial make up.
Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Khiwa said hers is natural God given talent.
At first she did it for fun until October last year when her parents advised her to create a Facebook page and share her work.
“I started by uploading sketches and photos of body paintings and the response was amazing. During the first lockdown in April, I painted a picture that was meant to raise Covid-19 awareness and posted it on my page.BTV Reporters interviewed me about it and it went viral. The same artwork was shared and discussed on DW Radio for Africa in Germany. Mostly my art pieces are meant to send message or raise awareness,” said Khiwa
When asked about her painting of The Voice Newspaper on someone’s face, Khiwa said she did it to honour the legacy of a paper that started in the city where she was born and raised.
To sharpen her art skills, Khiwa has been taking herself through YouTube tutorials.
A teacher at Selepa Mantswe also saw her work on social media and offered her free lessons.
With the little money she has made so far from facial make-up, she has bought herself a sewing machine so that she can create another stream of income by venturing into fashion design.
Young , beautiful and Talented
Three hours with ATI
My Top 5-DR Tiro Mampane
Rosie Motene opens old wounds
Hot new love
A sizzling debut
King Calypso’s royal release
Maffbuzness hits high note
Nicole Martinez goes live
Botswana women in music awards
Monty’s drawings makes a mark
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
Reaching for the sky
ABSA’s markets man
IDM donate to Zoroga
Serial rapist convicted
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
End of the road
Stuck stock
Lover’s tiff over muti lands man in court
Former Miss Botswana dies after lengthy battle with stroke
Express credit suspends Saleshando
Rapist locked up for six years
Jwaneng Galaxy preps for CAF Champions league
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
Total of P166m lost in young farmers’ projects
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
Serial rapist denied bail
Reaching for the sky
Stuck stock
ABSA’s markets man
ISPAAD undergoing evaluation
IDM donate to Zoroga
Celeb edition with Johnson Gotsilewame
In need of a boost
End of the road
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Rapist locked up for six years
-
News4 days ago
Mine workers union gives Debswana ultimatum over late MD saga
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turn in Motlhabane case
-
Business5 days ago
CEDA and Stanbic Bank collaborate to assist entrepreneurs
-
News3 days ago
Morupisi explains why he has no case to answer
-
Entertainment4 days ago
MultiChoice Botswana announces hot new content for the year
-
International1 day ago
African students braced for Huawei’s Global ICT Competition
-
News3 hours ago
Serial rapist denied bail