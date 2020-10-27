Entertainment
Always a winner with the Voice
A reveal of the winners for the token collection giveaway prizes as previously published in the Voice Editions; V1166, V1167 & V1168.
We saw six participants coming forth and handing over their three tokens across our three branches; Gaborone, Francistown & Maun on a first come first serve basis.
Each participant stood a chance of winning one of the two prizes being the Mibox smart TV maker adapter which converts an ordinary LED TV into a smart TV as well as the GoPro Hero 5, 4K HD, an Action camera that can be used to capture exciting moments on the go.
Look out for more giveaway promotion in your favourite newspaper and make sure you collect all your tokens.
