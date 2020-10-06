Sports
American ace
Tennis teen living the us dream
For over a year, teen tennis sensation, Tshepo Mosarwa has been hard at work honing his skills in America.
The ambitious 19-year-old views his scholarship at Wesleyan College in North Carolina as a stepping stone towards achieving his ultimate dream: becoming a professional tennis player.
Currently thriving on the college circuit – the same route South African star and former World No 5 Kevin Anderson took before turning pro – Mosarwa holds all the aces.
In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport from his US base this week, the Gaborone native revealed he was a relatively late starter, only taking up the sport at the age of eight.
“It was a family thing. We used to go out for leisure time and tennis was part of the package. It eventually got serious as my abilities in the sport improved drastically,” reminisces the big-serving youth.
Mosarwa’s rise up the junior ranks was instant and he quickly came to the attention of the national team coaches.
“When I was about to celebrate my 10th birthday, I was called up to play for the Under 12 and Under 14 National Teams. I was the youngest player in the team at the time and that gave me confidence that I could go places if I put in a little bit of extra effort.”
And go places he certainly has!
Explaining how his American vision came about, the tennis ace revealed, “When I was about nine, one day I saw my mother writing down her dreams. I followed suit and scribed the fact that I want to attend college in the US and be able to improve my skills as a tennis player.”
To fulfil this unlikely ambition, Mosarwa had to drastically improve his junior International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking.
Through much hard work, including thousands of tireless hours on the practice courts over the next ten years, the determined ace finally achieved a youth ranking of 600th in the world.
In August 2019, almost a decade after penning his dream, Mosarwa packed his bags and jetted off for the States. Due to Covid-19, he has been there ever since.
“Based on my rankings I got a scholarship to study at Grandview University based in Iowa. I later transferred to Wesleyan College in North Carolina, all in a quest to further my education and get the best level tennis ever, as it is exposed to competitive tournaments which are held on a weekly basis.”
According to Mosarwa, who is studying for a Degree in Accounting and Business, adapting to life in America was easy.
“I got used to the USA as soon as I arrived because there were so many foreign internationals where I stay. So I got used to their ways of life quickly as we are almost similar, even though language can be a barrier sometimes,” said the teenager, who describes 19-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and Australian bad boy Nick Kyrgios as his inspirations.
If the local lad does half as well as either, he will have put Botswana tennis well and truly on the global map!
Teacher charged with defilement remains locked up
American ace
Joy as Sunday soccer returns
I am sorry
Oatile Moremi’s Presidential dream
I miss Botswana!
‘Buffet and break fast!’
My Top 5 local artist – Tuelo Serufho
Things they say
Bucks and money
Album no 2 for tween bros
Staggz eyes big time
Kgang ke bolwetse
DJ Enton brings good news
Sweet fruits of love
YAMAS lead the way
Celeb edition with Girly
Born and Raised with Daddy Jakes
Creating clean cities and diversifying the economy
Okavango craft brewery offer Maun new buzz
Former MP survives car crash
Most wanted
Pain in the bum
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Murdered GBV victim laid to rest
Wheels of justice turning slow in murder case
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
The big bounce back
BCA’S dramatic AGM
Arrest warrant issued against illegal sanitizer manufacturers
Moathodi’s case postponed
Wrestlemania online
P70K for table tennis independence tourney
Beaten to death with a hoe
Butterfly sues state for P 30 million
Extensive analysis of SOPE extension
Okavango craft brewery offer Maun new buzz
Creating clean cities and diversifying the economy
Gift giving ripe in ghetto
Album no 2 for tween bros
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Former MP survives car crash
-
News3 days ago
Murdered GBV victim laid to rest
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turning slow in murder case
-
News4 days ago
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
-
News1 day ago
Arrest warrant issued against illegal sanitizer manufacturers
-
News2 hours ago
Beaten to death with a hoe
-
News2 hours ago
Butterfly sues state for P 30 million
-
News3 hours ago
Extensive analysis of SOPE extension