Court dismisses the state’s attempt to change attorney in Isaac Kgosi’s NPF case

Earlier today, Justice Leburu dismissed state’s application to change attorney in the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) case involving former spy chief, Isaac Kgosi.

The state had wanted to replace the law firm currently handling the case, Moeletsi Attorneys with Thapelo Attorneys.

State Prosecutor, Charles Gulubane told the court they had ‘a crisis of confidence’ in the manner in which Moleletsi was handling the case.

“The state has the right to representation of its choice,” argued Gulubane, who further applied for the case to be postponed to give the state time to engage another attorney.

However, the Judge turned down both applications.

“Revoking the attorney’s mandate on the basis of his incompetence is not convincing enough,” ruled Leburu, further rebuking state for not notifying the court of the proposed changes five days before the argument of the matter as is required.

The judge thus ordered the state must continue using Moeletsi and that the case resume this afternoon for argument.

Kgosi, the former DISS Director, is one of a number of individuals accused of looting P250 million from the NPF.

His attorney, Unoda Mack had opposed the state application during this morning’s tense session.

Mack reminded the state they were the ones who started the case and thus they should be prepared to finish it.

He noted charging his client with a criminal offence is ‘not a small matter’ and had caused terrible damage to Kgosi’s reputation.

The matter resumed at 2 pm and is currently on-going.