Shaya is impressed by the work rate displayed by our Men in Blue, the Botswana Police.

Of late they have been arresting criminals who terrorise, rob and assault innocent people.

Since we are recovering from the lockdown hangovers and with the festive season approaching, this is something to expect from the petty thieves.

However, police appear to have raised the ante and we hope they will increase their visibility on our streets.

We cannot be tormented by Coronavirus and thieves at the same time.