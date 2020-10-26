Botswana Fibre Network, (BoFinet) has launched a digital content platform that will showcase Botswana’s storytelling and entertainment.

The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Service was launched by President Mokgweetsi Masisi over the weekend.

Speaking at the launch, Masisi said the initiative will help Botswana to transform and diversify her economy through Information and Communication Technologies (ICT0, in line with the National Long Term Vision which puts emphasis on leveraging on ICT as a key contributor to economic growth.

“The IPTV platform will be a significant contributor towards the commercialization of the creative and arts industry, as outlined in our country’s Creative Industry Strategy,’ the President said.

With the global film industry worth billions of dollars, Masisi said through IPTV platform, Batswana have an opportunity to create a niche for themselves through the uniqueness of Botswana’s culture and storytelling.

“It is important to note that the creative ecosystem that supports the film industry goes beyond the engagement of writers, editors, actors, fashion designers and makeup artists,” he said.

The project is expected to create employment opportunities of nothing less than 5840 by the third year of its operation and many more through the hospitality, transport and tourism sectors.

Masisi urged the stakeholders in the ICT industry to work together for the success of the project and support BoFinet.