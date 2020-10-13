Shaya has been informed of a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Member of Parliament who is on the verge of defecting to the Botswana National Front (BNF).

Apparently, the MP is waiting to see BNF President, Duma Boko’s situation before following through on the move.

Information reaching Shaya is that the young Minister does not want to join BNF with Boko as its leader as they do not see eye to eye.

The same Minister is said to be losing the respect of many BDP members as he has failed to live up to expectations.

Indeed politics is a dirty game.