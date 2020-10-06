Scar suspended (AGAIN) after brush with co-host

Despite their sizzling on-air chemistry, it seems the relationship between two of Yarona FM’s biggest stars has reached a breaking point.

Morning show co-hosts, Boineelo Hardy and Thato ‘Scar’ Matlhabaphiri are said to have argued bitterly after last Monday’s broadcast.

According to an insider at the youthful radio station, the argument almost turned physical, with the pair having to be restrained.

With tension between the ‘Buffet and Breakfast’ presenters reportedly already sky-high, the heated fallout looks to be the final nail in their three-month partnership.

“It’s a matter of egos. There have been several complaints between the pair and it was just a matter of time before things turned ugly. We were even scared there was going to be a physical altercation!” claimed the source, who asked to remain anonymous, explaining they have been warned by management not to speak about the incident.

Voice Entertainment was further told the dispute continued to the parking lot, where the two could be heard arguing over who ‘owns’ the show.

“I don’t think Boi (Boineelo Hardy) likes Scar very much,” surmised another insider.

When reached for comment, Yarona FM Station Manager, Keletso Ramputswa explained she could not discuss the matter.

“Sadly due to contractual obligations between station, presenters and its employees I can’t discuss the potential breach in agreements,” she said.

Nevertheless, it seems Scar has borne the brunt of the fallout.

The Hip Hop star turned radio presenter has been off-air since the incident and was officially served with a 14-day suspension letter last Wednesday.

It is the second time in a matter of months that Scar has been suspended from the station after he was temporarily relieved of his duties in May.

Hardy, meanwhile, has gone solo on the programme, which runs from 6 am – 10 am every Monday to Friday.

Whilst Scar proved unreachable, Hardy was unwilling to shed further light on the saga.

“I have nothing personal against Scar. We have had differences but I have nothing to do with what you are referring to!” she insisted before telling Voice Entertainment to direct any further questions to Yarona FM.