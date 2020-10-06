Entertainment
‘Buffet and break fast!’
Scar suspended (AGAIN) after brush with co-host
Despite their sizzling on-air chemistry, it seems the relationship between two of Yarona FM’s biggest stars has reached a breaking point.
Morning show co-hosts, Boineelo Hardy and Thato ‘Scar’ Matlhabaphiri are said to have argued bitterly after last Monday’s broadcast.
According to an insider at the youthful radio station, the argument almost turned physical, with the pair having to be restrained.
With tension between the ‘Buffet and Breakfast’ presenters reportedly already sky-high, the heated fallout looks to be the final nail in their three-month partnership.
“It’s a matter of egos. There have been several complaints between the pair and it was just a matter of time before things turned ugly. We were even scared there was going to be a physical altercation!” claimed the source, who asked to remain anonymous, explaining they have been warned by management not to speak about the incident.
Voice Entertainment was further told the dispute continued to the parking lot, where the two could be heard arguing over who ‘owns’ the show.
“I don’t think Boi (Boineelo Hardy) likes Scar very much,” surmised another insider.
When reached for comment, Yarona FM Station Manager, Keletso Ramputswa explained she could not discuss the matter.
“Sadly due to contractual obligations between station, presenters and its employees I can’t discuss the potential breach in agreements,” she said.
Nevertheless, it seems Scar has borne the brunt of the fallout.
The Hip Hop star turned radio presenter has been off-air since the incident and was officially served with a 14-day suspension letter last Wednesday.
It is the second time in a matter of months that Scar has been suspended from the station after he was temporarily relieved of his duties in May.
Hardy, meanwhile, has gone solo on the programme, which runs from 6 am – 10 am every Monday to Friday.
Whilst Scar proved unreachable, Hardy was unwilling to shed further light on the saga.
“I have nothing personal against Scar. We have had differences but I have nothing to do with what you are referring to!” she insisted before telling Voice Entertainment to direct any further questions to Yarona FM.
Teacher charged with defilement remains locked up
American ace
Joy as Sunday soccer returns
I am sorry
Oatile Moremi’s Presidential dream
I miss Botswana!
‘Buffet and break fast!’
My Top 5 local artist – Tuelo Serufho
Things they say
Bucks and money
Album no 2 for tween bros
Staggz eyes big time
Kgang ke bolwetse
DJ Enton brings good news
Sweet fruits of love
YAMAS lead the way
Celeb edition with Girly
Born and Raised with Daddy Jakes
Creating clean cities and diversifying the economy
Okavango craft brewery offer Maun new buzz
Former MP survives car crash
Most wanted
Pain in the bum
Covid-19 has inspired innovation- Masisi
Murdered GBV victim laid to rest
Wheels of justice turning slow in murder case
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
The big bounce back
BCA’S dramatic AGM
Arrest warrant issued against illegal sanitizer manufacturers
Moathodi’s case postponed
Wrestlemania online
P70K for table tennis independence tourney
Beaten to death with a hoe
Butterfly sues state for P 30 million
Extensive analysis of SOPE extension
Okavango craft brewery offer Maun new buzz
Creating clean cities and diversifying the economy
Gift giving ripe in ghetto
Album no 2 for tween bros
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Former MP survives car crash
-
News3 days ago
Murdered GBV victim laid to rest
-
News4 days ago
Wheels of justice turning slow in murder case
-
News4 days ago
Kidney failure hits North-West hard
-
News1 day ago
Arrest warrant issued against illegal sanitizer manufacturers
-
News2 hours ago
Beaten to death with a hoe
-
News2 hours ago
Butterfly sues state for P 30 million
-
News3 hours ago
Extensive analysis of SOPE extension