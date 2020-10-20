Since first hitting the decks in 2018, Kago Magetse – better known as Jam N-I in the world of music – has quickly established herself as one of the best DJ’s in the country.

Famous for her flair and funky fashion sense, the 34-year-old was rewarded for her consistency and talent at last month’s YAMAs when she walked away with the coveted Best Dance DJ award.

Q. How would you say Covid-19 restrictions have affected your business?

To be brutally honest, Covid has killed a lot of businesses/industries, especially the entertainment industry.

We are no longer working, that means no money made.

It’s painful; Covid-19 needs to end so we carry on with our lives!

Q. What is the one bad habit you picked-up during the lockdown phases?

I found comfort in food.

Every free minute I get I open the fridge!

Q. Moving on to a happier topic, you recently scooped the Best Dance DJ award at the YAMAs – was it something you expected?

Honestly, I did not expect it.

I was battling against industry heavyweights.

But I cannot shy away from the fact that I prayed for it every day, and prayed that my people do the right thing by voting.

It’s such a great honour to have scooped this one.

My first nomination and first award – it means something was done right and my people are still on my side!

Q. Interest in awards ceremonies has generally dwindled in recent years, with widespread complaints of fixing and favouritism. What does an award really mean for an artist/performer nowadays?

People always have an opinion about everything; I will not dwell much on that.

I will celebrate my award with no shame.

I earned it.

Hard work, consistency and passion always bring great rewards.

To me, this award is a clear indication that the time I spent doing what I do best has been greatly recognised and I can only be proud.

It’s always been a dream for me to one day get it, or at least a nomination.

Q. So what new projects can we look out for from your camp?

I am definitely looking into starting something I have always loved and am passionate about, not to be mentioned at the moment.

But be on the lookout!

Q. What is the secret formula for maintaining a presence in a male-dominated field?

I still say consistency, hard work and passion. Also, humbleness, if there is such a word!

Do not grow a big head, people are always watching because you are in the limelight.

So be humble but don’t forget to work hard, we are too many and there is a lot of competition.

The best thing you can do for your self is to focus on your career and forget about the competition.

Q. Who would you say is the best artist in Botswana right now?

I will go to Han C.

This young boy has proved to be consistent and humble!

Q. Which stage would you like to perform at before you hang up your headphones?

There are actually three of them, and not far from here: 1. Spring Fiesta, 2. DSTV Delicious, 3. Oh Ship, in no particular order. I do dream big!

Q. Have you ever been a victim of cyberbullying?

Who hasn’t been?? But tell you what, I don’t let it get to me.

It delays progress.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I don’t know if people have picked it but I laugh a lot

2. I am a sucker for love

3. I love food

4. I love to see other people happy, I am for good vibez!

5. The last one, if I say it I think I may get into trouble! I will stick to four!