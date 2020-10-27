Entertainment
Celeb edition with MC Theo
Arguably one of the hottest MCs in the country, MC Theo was at the height of his powers when the Covid-19 wave came crashing down on the country.
However, the Molepolole native-born Motheo Kgoreletso – is cautiously optimistic as Botswana tentatively prepares to open up the industry again.
Q. How have you been keeping busy during the various lockdowns?
I haven’t been doing anything, to be honest.
I have been engaging in a few strategy meetings but it has been tough because our industry has been shut from the word go!
Q. Tough times indeed…
I have lost so many business opportunities, even events I had my eyes on across borders and couldn’t happen.
Luckily I had been saving money which really came in handy.
Q. And what plans did you have for growing your brand?
I was actually about to introduce MC Theo merchandise.
I had done all that there is in terms of planning for the launch but that had to be put on the halt of course.
But that doesn’t mean it won’t happen!
Q. So how would you advise Government to balance between preserving people’s lives whilst also catering for the entertainment industry?
It is a tough one, to be honest, but life has to go on.
Other industries and countries are moving passed the Covid-19 phase because the economy has to go on.
We need to learn to live with the virus but also open in phases, maybe.
What I think they would be right to do is at least up the numbers a bit, from 50 to 500 with a break every 3hrs.
Q. Tell us about the booking you have for this coming weekend?
I am so excited to be back.
This weekend, after eight months of nothing, I am booked at Oodi (Mmatsipa Garden’s) for ‘Everything Spring’.
There will only be 50 people inside but what can we do.
I am so happy to be doing what I love after such a long time.
Q. Now let’s get personnel – who is your celebrity crush?
My celebrity crush locally is Gaona Dintwe Tlhasana , definitely!
Q. If you were President for one day, what is the first thing you would do?
I would open the creative industry – obvious isn’t it!
Q. Who do you think is the hottest artist in Botswana right now?
DJ Bino. He produces very good music.
Q. If you were ever caught cheating, what is the first thing you would say?
Baby, I am sorry.
Q. Five things people don’t know about you?
1. I am a very shy person
2. I am church boy. I play the drums at church
3. I love going out
4. I enjoy making new friends
5. I love reading
Sparking a creative revolution
Why now BDP MPs?
New faces at Mokaragana
Wedding bells for Nnunu
MC Maswe’s life at 50
Presho’s new project
Dynamite to explode
The Phendula swings for KSB
DJ Zooms in on new revenue stream
Celeb edition with MC Theo
FWB adapts to the times
Building a better Botswana
Uplifting lives
Donor funds dry up for NGO
Fokon Bastard’s suspected killers drop u-turn bombshell
BOFEPUSU wants Industrial Court of Appeal
Fashion is love
Moono Wa Baithuti headed for collapse
The new UDC model
A glimmer of hope
Girl, 13, skips exams to visit lover
Taxi driver remanded for murder of married lover
Covid-19 death scandal
Botswana boxing mourns Maitewa
Tsheole re-elected SADC stock exchanges chair
Tsotso so so good!
Students on the frontline
BoFinet launched digital platform to showcase local talent
WASBO Chair decries gender discrimination in sports
Celeb edition with MC Theo
Sparking a creative revolution
Why now BDP MPs?
Wedding bells for Nnunu
MC Maswe’s life at 50
DJ Zooms in on new revenue stream
Presho’s new project
New faces at Mokaragana
The Phendula swings for KSB
Dynamite to explode
A glimmer of hope
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
Sports1 day ago
Tsotso so so good!
-
News1 day ago
Students on the frontline
-
Business1 day ago
BoFinet launched digital platform to showcase local talent
-
Sports15 hours ago
WASBO Chair decries gender discrimination in sports
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
Sparking a creative revolution
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
Why now BDP MPs?
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
Wedding bells for Nnunu
-
Entertainment7 hours ago
MC Maswe’s life at 50