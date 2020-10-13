Connect with us

Entertainment

Clement Jackson beefs up meating mic sesh

Published

2 days ago

on

Clement Jackson beefs up meating mic sesh

Well, known artist, Clement Jackson will once again take centre stage this Sunday as he leads the Open Mike Session at The Meating Joint.

The Molapo Crossing venue will host an open mic session, which includes among others: Bonnie Fisher and Rosėė.

The event kicks off at 1600hrs and takes place with Covid-19 regulations in full force. Entrance is free.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending