News reaching Shaya is that Orapa United captain, Thabang Marco Mosige has decided to take his relo to the next level.

The hunky Mogobane born footballer will tie the knot with his baby mama Wedu next month.

Congratulations Marco and welcome to the club.

Indeed it seems local sport is ringing with wedding bells as Women and Sport Botswana (WASBO) Secretary-General and the Chairperson for Sports Volunteers Movement, Keenese Katisenge is single no more.

Apparently, the Limitless Minds Chess Club founder is getting hitched in December.

Pity Covid regulations only allow 50 people to attend your wedding.

Eish manyalo a Covid le one! Hopefully, Shaya will get a special invitation coz I loves me some wedding cake!