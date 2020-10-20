Entertainment
Dipstrada drops one-9
Award-winning artist, Ofentse Nkabiti who goes by the name, Dipstrada, has given his fans an insight of what to expect from his upcoming EP, ‘Taola’.
The Kwaito star recently released a Kwaito like Shangaan single called ‘One-9’.
The Kanye born crooner features Kwaito trio, Calabooz and vocalist Ratanang.
The track was produced by Suffocate and recorded at Roc Lefatshe Records.
It was mixed by Bangu of Heart Beat.
RATING: 7/10
Entertainment2 mins ago
New music from Chitema
Entertainment7 mins ago
The rise of star records
Entertainment13 mins ago
The rise of star records
Entertainment17 mins ago
Local duo get united Africa DJs nod
Entertainment28 mins ago
Dipstrada drops one-9
Entertainment32 mins ago
Footy star enters music game
Entertainment37 mins ago
P100, 000 up for grabs as Thapong and BTC power up
Entertainment42 mins ago
Celeb edition with Jam N-I
Entertainment47 mins ago
The re-birth with Eric Ramco
Business52 mins ago
Job losses hit the banking industry
News58 mins ago
Life on the salt pans
Business58 mins ago
BPC bemoans non-cost reflective tariffs
Business1 hour ago
Tough 2020 for BSEL
News2 hours ago
BRCS undergoes transformation
News2 days ago
BOSETU frustrated over govt’s handling of Public Service Bargaining Council
News2 days ago
‘These Hands’ reach out to Rasesa
News2 days ago
Man hacks nephew, 3, to death over Tsabana
Sports7 days ago
Zebras coach expected back this week
Entertainment7 days ago
Maun musicians schedule kiddies fun day
Entertainment7 days ago
My top 5 local tunes – Sonny Serite
Entertainment7 days ago
Boko the stumbling block
News2 days ago
Man hacks nephew, 3, to death over Tsabana
Entertainment7 days ago
Big up Police
Entertainment7 days ago
It will end in tears!
Sports7 days ago
Zebras coach expected back this week
Entertainment7 days ago
My top 5 local tunes – Sonny Serite
Entertainment7 days ago
Maun musicians schedule kiddies fun day
News2 days ago
‘These Hands’ reach out to Rasesa
News2 days ago
BOSETU frustrated over govt’s handling of Public Service Bargaining Council
News2 hours ago
BRCS undergoes transformation
News58 mins ago
Life on the salt pans
Business1 hour ago
Tough 2020 for BSEL
Business58 mins ago
BPC bemoans non-cost reflective tariffs
Entertainment37 mins ago
P100, 000 up for grabs as Thapong and BTC power up
Business52 mins ago
Job losses hit the banking industry
Entertainment47 mins ago
The re-birth with Eric Ramco
Entertainment42 mins ago
Celeb edition with Jam N-I
Entertainment32 mins ago
Footy star enters music game
Entertainment28 mins ago
Dipstrada drops one-9
Entertainment17 mins ago
Local duo get united Africa DJs nod
News1 month ago
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
News1 month ago
A bitter end
Entertainment1 month ago
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
News2 months ago
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
News3 months ago
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
News4 months ago
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
News4 months ago
Legwale’s case postponed
News4 months ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
News4 months ago
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Entertainment5 months ago
WATCH: Celeb Edition
News5 months ago
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
News5 months ago
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
News5 months ago
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
News5 months ago
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
News5 months ago
Court Diary 26.05.20
News5 months ago
Necessity is the mother of invention!
News5 months ago
MP Majaga granted bail
News5 months ago
Okavango Voice
News6 months ago
Court Diary 30.04.20
News7 months ago
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Man hacks nephew, 3, to death over Tsabana
-
News2 days ago
‘These Hands’ reach out to Rasesa
-
News2 days ago
BOSETU frustrated over govt’s handling of Public Service Bargaining Council
-
News2 hours ago
BRCS undergoes transformation
-
News58 mins ago
Life on the salt pans
-
Business1 hour ago
Tough 2020 for BSEL
-
Business58 mins ago
BPC bemoans non-cost reflective tariffs
-
Entertainment37 mins ago
P100, 000 up for grabs as Thapong and BTC power up