Award-winning artist, Ofentse Nkabiti who goes by the name, Dipstrada, has given his fans an insight of what to expect from his upcoming EP, ‘Taola’.

The Kwaito star recently released a Kwaito like Shangaan single called ‘One-9’.

The Kanye born crooner features Kwaito trio, Calabooz and vocalist Ratanang.

The track was produced by Suffocate and recorded at Roc Lefatshe Records.

It was mixed by Bangu of Heart Beat.

RATING: 7/10