Zoom club’s popular resident DJ, DJsmal Selefo has taken up an unlikely side hustle in his bid to keep the cash trickling in.

Just like all other players in the entertainment industry, the dreadlocked Disk Jockey has found the going tough since Covid-19 ground the entertainment industry to a halt back in March.

The music may have stopped but the bills still need paying and so Selefo has temporarily swapped the glamour of nightclubs to sell Health and Beauty Products.

“We have families to feed and bills to pay. The products I am selling from Aloe Vera are not rewarding but it helps in paying small bills,” revealed the talented DJ, who ruefully disclosed that since the first lockdown in April, he has not been booked for a single gig.