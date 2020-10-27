He came into the music scene as a dancer and vocalist for the traditional group, Bana Bana BaNtogwa, before venturing into a solo career of Gospel and Afro Jazz music.

Dimpho Kebalebile, 34, known as The Dynamite in the music industry is a Mandunyane based artist who recently dropped a new Afro Jazz single titled “Kgogola mmoko”, a song dedicated to raising awareness about the novel Corona Virus.

The single was released on 15th October.

The Dynamite is in-studio working on his album scheduled for release in February next year.

Dynamite is working with producer Tyson Bhengo of Soul-beat Records Studio.