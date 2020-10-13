Gerald Estates Rhumba and Gospel/Kwasa artist Ernie Musica are working on a new album titled ‘Power of Praise’.

The 25-year-old’s album will feature a mixture of Gospel and Kwasa and is scheduled for release this December.

In 2015 the artist released his first single ‘Mmalefufa’ featuring Freddy Mdico, which was followed by the album ‘My True Love’ in 2017.

The following year, Ernie Musica released another single ‘God’s Word’ before focusing his energy on completing the 2020 LP.

The young Francistowner is working with Producer, Star Benjamin of Star Records.