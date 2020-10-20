Jwaneng Galaxy’s talented left-winger, Thero Setsile has hit an altogether different pitch, temporarily swapping his football boots for the recording booth.

The soccer star has released a debut single titled ‘Chukulele’, an Amapiano track that features Hurricane.

The skilful sportsman has chosen the name ‘Hachi’ for his music career, in reference to his ‘Mahachi’ nickname on the footy field.

The song was recorded at MN Entertainment, a record label owned by another international footballer, Mogakolodi Tsotso Ngele.

RATING: 8/10