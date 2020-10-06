A fortnight ago, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Development Tumiso Rakgare announced the long-awaited return of Sunday football.

The announcement was welcomed by various social clubs in the country, who last had a kick-about in April.

Voice Sport reached out to some of the social club representatives who expressed their excitement about returning to the grounds.

“We are really excited that social club football is finally back. Some of us were beginning to gain weight. Furthermore, social clubs are not only meant for leisure but giving back to the community, so lack of action denied us that luxury,” said Media Social Club (SC) Spokesperson, Tshepo Molwane.

His sentiments were shared by Madimo SC Representative Paphani Masalila who said returning to the field and being active is vital to the fight against Covid-19.

“Lack of action has really affected some of our campaigns such as Ngwana-Plus-Bolo which were some of the few things we did as part of our social responsibility. The return of Sunday football will be really helpful to benefactors,” said Masalila.

FOB SC President Phindela Phindela said Covid-19 has greatly affected social clubs as most the guys have lost their jobs, “Most of our guys have lost their source of livelihood, and being back at the fields will give us an opportunity to brainstorm, put resources together and find means of assisting where we can,” Phindela said.

“Moreover, we use these platforms to sensitize our members about issues such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV),” said Phindela.

Meanwhile, several social clubs in the country have already shown their thirst for action as they brought their A-games whereas others have been struggling due to fitness.