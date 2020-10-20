DJ Kops and Geespot have been selected to represent Botswana as United Africa DJs.

The new concept features DJs from across the African continent, with music powerhouses such as South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya taking part.

The local duo was selected following their travels and involvement in the entertainment industry.

“Every three weeks we send Botswana’s Top 10 songs according to what is playing on local radio stations,” explained Geespot, adding that other Motswana members include: DJ Colastraw, DJ LA Timmy, DJ Khenzo and DJ Gouveia.