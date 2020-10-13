Do you remember the hype surrounding the eagerly anticipated boxing match between Kwasa Kwasa Stars, Franco Lesokwane and Jeff Matheatau?

Unfortunately, the encounter never materialised and Shaya is waiting to hear from the two heavyweights on exactly what transpired.

However, all is not lost as another potential match-up is brewing between former radio presenters, Luzboy and Robbie Rob.

Shaya prays that nothing stands in the way of this highly anticipated boxing match as the two prepare to sweat it out in the ring!