Connect with us

Entertainment

Luzboy vs Robin

Published

2 days ago

on

Luzboy vs Robin

Do you remember the hype surrounding the eagerly anticipated boxing match between Kwasa Kwasa Stars, Franco Lesokwane and Jeff Matheatau?

Unfortunately, the encounter never materialised and Shaya is waiting to hear from the two heavyweights on exactly what transpired.

However, all is not lost as another potential match-up is brewing between former radio presenters, Luzboy and Robbie Rob.

Shaya prays that nothing stands in the way of this highly anticipated boxing match as the two prepare to sweat it out in the ring!

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending