Entertainment
Maun musicians schedule kiddies fun day
In response to the worrying rise of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Botswana, Maun Hip Hop Movement and San Konnexion will host a fun day for vulnerable children at Bana ba Letsatsi.
Although fun will be at the heart of the 17 October event, the day will also be used to spread the message against the devastating social ill.
Explaining why they decided to organise such an initiative, co-founder of the Hip Hop Movement, Balatotswe Makhao, said, “As people living in Maun and the North-West District, we noticed that we need to play a vital role in the development of our communities and the country in general.
“One of the most disturbing social ills amongst our people is abuse of orphans and other forms of Gender-Based Violence involving children, women and people living with a disability.”
The 34-year-old noted, as well as both verbal and physical abuse, stigmatization was also a growing problem.
“We want to play an active role in helping the young children and coming generation learn how to deal with, and bring such abuses to an end. The affected children and individuals have become more prone and vulnerable to many social ills which they end up in, including alcohol and drug abuse which is exerted from the stress of being abused by parents, friends and other members of the community,” said Makhao, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of abuse.
He explained they chose Bana ba Letsatsi because it is a rehabilitation centre that offers a place of safety for orphans and vulnerable children and has been consistently doing so for the past 18 years.
The centre’s Head of Programmes, Gabatshwane Motlogelwa told Voice Entertainment the fun-day is intended to help lift spirits of their children.
“Our children have undergone different life challenges and thus it purposefully serves to have partners such as Maun Hip Hop Movement and San Connexion to host a relaxed and fun-filled day with kids.
“The event will help enhance emotional and psychological behaviours through fun and relaxed play, which since the emergence of Coronavirus and lockdown most kids have been affected due to restrictions in interaction thus affecting them physically and emotionally,’’ noted Motlogelwa.
Zebras coach expected back this week
Maun musicians schedule kiddies fun day
My top 5 local tunes – Sonny Serite
Big up Police
Boko the stumbling block
It will end in tears!
Luzboy vs Robin
Sbonda on the comeback trail
Ernie musica’s power of praise
Clement Jackson beefs up meating mic sesh
Brother Noah calls on God
D-Axis on the grid
Normalising bad things
Celeb edition with Rittar
November vibes
The shape of success
GDP suffers huge fall
Attempted robbery suspect denied bail
Proposed law to tax tech giants may backfire
Gunning for Boko’s seat
There’s no way Nchindo is alive- Ex-cop
Police to further investigate murder case
BFTU not convinced by reason to extend the SOE
Suspected FMD outbreak in Okavango
Boko the stumbling block
‘If I go to jail who will satisfy my wife?’
Zebras coach expected back this week
Luzboy vs Robin
It will end in tears!
Big up Police
Gunning for Boko’s seat
My top 5 local tunes – Sonny Serite
Maun musicians schedule kiddies fun day
Clement Jackson beefs up meating mic sesh
The lion king
Sbonda on the comeback trail
Ernie musica’s power of praise
“Please forgive me!”
Attempted robbery suspect denied bail
A law unto themselves
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Boko the stumbling block
-
News2 days ago
‘If I go to jail who will satisfy my wife?’
-
Sports2 days ago
Zebras coach expected back this week
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Luzboy vs Robin
-
Entertainment2 days ago
It will end in tears!
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Big up Police
-
Politics2 days ago
Gunning for Boko’s seat
-
Entertainment2 days ago
My top 5 local tunes – Sonny Serite