Legendary Mbaqanga artist MC Maswe will host a show next week Saturday to celebrate his belated birthday.

Maswe turned 50 on 9th October and is hosting some local artists for a mini show at EBAT Guest House in Tatisiding.

The ageless Maswe recently retired from full-time employment to focus on music and real estate.

Peforming acts include Maghebula, Ras T, Madala vs KellyJess, Georgina Koboto, Poster Da DJ and DJ Sly.

Dress theme is vintage, and entry ticket is P100 inclusive of goodies such as t-shirts and CDs for early birds.