Having taken the country by storm, MMP Family is said to be falling apart.

The group, which is made up of Modiri ‘M.O.D’ Nage, Mothusi ‘Pless’ Jackalas and Tebogo ‘Mzico’ Baipidi, has allegedly split with M.O.D relocating to Selibe Phikwe. M.O.D has been an integral part of the group and it will be a big loss if the group manager does not convince him to come back.

Shaya is a huge fan of the group and wishes to see the trio making music again soon.