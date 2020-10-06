Connect with us

My Top 5 local artist – Tuelo Serufho

It is one of the first songs of international standard to come out of Botswana and so it will forever remain top for me.

Zeus

It reminds me so much of my youthful days. Those were the days where we used to go out and really have fun. I am sure you don’t know this song!

Skizo – Tshasa

I hardly listen to new school music but this song again for me was of international standard.

Ban T ft faded Gang – Why so faded

It is one of those songs that are Motswako freestyle type. At the time it was released it did wonders. I have a lot of memories with the song.

Scar – Metlholo

I like Vee’s music. But Taku Taku, in particular, was massive and really set the bar when it came to local music, which back then was predominantly traditional music.

Vee – Taku Taku

 

