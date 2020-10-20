Connect with us

My Top 5 local tunes-Bruce Nkgakile

It helps me unwind after a long day. It is just one of those songs that are a masterpiece.

Ice Cold Mob ft ATI – About you

It’s one of those tracks that gets me in the mood. It is really a feelgood song for me.

ATI – Stimamolelo

Han C’s vocab is tops. I like the way he infuses Setswana in his lyrics to give out that groovy vibe but also maintain quality status.

Han C – Padi Padi

Vee’s songs are just legendary. This one, in particular, will never get old for me.

Vee – Another Level

Look this one is an international hit. Like I said, Vee is one of the best artists locally in my eyes. I feel like I know the lyrics to this song from start to end. Dumalana…

Vee – Dumalana

