Entertainment
My Top 5 local tunes-Bruce Nkgakile
It helps me unwind after a long day. It is just one of those songs that are a masterpiece.
It’s one of those tracks that gets me in the mood. It is really a feelgood song for me.
Han C’s vocab is tops. I like the way he infuses Setswana in his lyrics to give out that groovy vibe but also maintain quality status.
Vee’s songs are just legendary. This one, in particular, will never get old for me.
Look this one is an international hit. Like I said, Vee is one of the best artists locally in my eyes. I feel like I know the lyrics to this song from start to end. Dumalana…
Girl, 13, skips exams to visit lover
Tsheole re-elected SADC stock exchanges chair
Covid-19 death scandal
My Top 5 local tunes-Bruce Nkgakile
Who beheaded Milo?
Congratulations captain
MMP family’s missing M
Pastor targetting BOMU
Did BDP wars cost Tsosi a seat?
New music from Chitema
The rise of star records
The rise of star records
Local duo get united Africa DJs nod
Dipstrada drops one-9
Footy star enters music game
P100, 000 up for grabs as Thapong and BTC power up
Celeb edition with Jam N-I
The re-birth with Eric Ramco
Job losses hit the banking industry
‘I’m not a rapist!’
Man hacks nephew, 3, to death over Tsabana
Girl, 13, skips exams to visit lover
Congratulations captain
Life on the salt pans
BOSETU frustrated over govt’s handling of Public Service Bargaining Council
‘These Hands’ reach out to Rasesa
Pastor targetting BOMU
Who beheaded Milo?
MMP family’s missing M
Did BDP wars cost Tsosi a seat?
My Top 5 local tunes-Bruce Nkgakile
Covid-19 death scandal
BPC bemoans non-cost reflective tariffs
New music from Chitema
Tsheole re-elected SADC stock exchanges chair
Tough 2020 for BSEL
‘I’m not a rapist!’
Job losses hit the banking industry
BRCS undergoes transformation
Sibisibi under fire
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Girl, 13, skips exams to visit lover
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Congratulations captain
-
News2 days ago
Life on the salt pans
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Pastor targetting BOMU
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Who beheaded Milo?
-
Entertainment2 days ago
MMP family’s missing M
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Did BDP wars cost Tsosi a seat?
-
News2 days ago
Covid-19 death scandal