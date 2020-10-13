I have always been a fan of Vee. He always dishes out timeless music but ‘Another Level’ is by far my favourite.

It is one of those songs that resonate with my soul. If I could, it would have been my wedding song.

Han C is a very talented young brother. I like his music.

I am a sucker for jazz music. Thabang has a couple of songs I like but I had to choose one.

I liked the melody of this song. I have always known Berry Heart as a poet and so when she released this song it blew me away.